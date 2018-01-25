The 5 states with the highest and lowest paid politicians

If you think that politicians make a lot of money, you would be right — and also wrong. The amount that states pay governors, congressmen and senators varies greatly.

For instance, Zippia reports that the governor of Pennsylvania is paid approximately $187,818 a year, and the governor of Maine is paid $70,000. They found that the range is even more pronounced among state representatives. In California, state representatives make close to $100,000 a year while representatives from New Hampshire are paid just $100 a year.

Zippia analyzed data from 50 states in order to calculate how much each state paid politicians. The site considered three factors: cost of living, governor's wage and state representative wages. Since states pay their representatives differently, Zippia calculated their wages by adding their base pay and estimating per diem allowances that would be provided over the length of the average session. Zippia's data is from 2014, and does not include expenses.