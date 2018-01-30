This 23-year-old went from waitressing to earning millions as YouTube's 'slime queen'

Garcia's YouTube page has more than 200 videos, demonstrating everything from how to make a $1,000 slime smoothie, to edible snow slime, to slime balloons and even slime bubblegum. Her channel has more than seven million subscribers and her videos have collectively garnered more than 900 million views.

"I always knew what success was and I always wanted to be successful, but I've never dreamed of having this much success," she tells CNBC Make It.

Garcia grew up in California as one of six children. She describes herself as an "arts and crafts kid" who loved everything beauty-related. One day, after she'd created a lipstick using a mixture of old eye shadow, chapstick and clear lip gloss, her twin sister encouraged her to film the process and upload the video to YouTube.

She posted her first video, "Easy DIY Lipsticks!" in February 2015. After that, she started posting weekly videos on beauty-related crafts, like how to make makeup brush holders. She was browsing Pinterest for more crafting ideas when she came across a simple recipe for homemade slime.

"This was the most basic slime ever," she says. "I started throwing random stuff in it to make different textures."

In August 2015, she uploaded her first slime video, showing how to make squishy, slime-textured soap out of Herbal Essences shampoo, corn starch, cooking oil and soap dye she found on Amazon. After that, though she still posted the occasional beauty tutorials, her regular video uploads were mostly focused on variations of slime.

Producing the videos started as a hobby but grew into a side hustle for the California native. She was working as a waitress for her older brother, who was a wedding coordinator, but after growing a large enough following to bring in advertising money from her videos, she quit her job to focus on making slime, full-time.

Today, a search for "slime" on YouTube yields more than 20 million results, but at the time, content like Garcia's was rare, and she got in on the ground floor of the sticky business.