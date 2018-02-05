36-year-old retiree: Do these 3 things before retiring early

You have a dream to retire early, don't you? A lot of us do, and it's a wonderful dream to have. I also had a dream of quitting the rat race early and, by some great miracle, I was able to achieve that great dream at the age of 35: I quit work super young to lead a life of full-time travel with my wife.

From the day I officially resigned, I've learned a thing or two about exactly what it takes to retire early, and not just early, but super early, while others are still just getting started. Things that could help you set yourself up for early retirement and drastically improve the chances that you'll never have to go back to work again.

Feeling secure and happy in your retirement soon can be distilled down into these three critical actions you can take now.