4 steps to retire early, from a 28-year-old who retired with $2.5 million

After seven years of working at an investment firm in New York City, a woman who goes by the pen name J.P. Livingston on her blog The Money Habit had built a $2.25 million nest egg, enough to quit her job and retire at age 28.

She did it thanks to a series of raises that put her income in the mid-six figures and then developing a savings rate of more than 70 percent. Wisely invested, her money turned into a small fortune.

"I really do believe that early retirement, or financial independence at an early age, is an option for so many more people than believe it is an option for," she tells CNBC Make It.

On her blog, she shares her "quick start guide to early retirement," which she believes many people can follow to achieve what she did.