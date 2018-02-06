Millennials are flocking to the suburbs—here are 20 of the most desirable ones in America

The suburbs may not be as flashy as cities, but they have a lot to offer: affordable housing, good schools, employment and proximity to cool urban amenities.

Young people are catching on. According to real estate site Zillow, millennials have become the largest group of home-buyers, and almost half of them live in the suburbs.

"One big reason for the popularity of suburbs is cost," Zillow reports. "As urban cores have soared in popularity, so have the price tags on urban homes. To afford bigger homes, and to find the shared amenities they like such as community gyms and pools, many millennials are willing to live farther out."

And according to a 2018 report from Money, which highlighted the best place to live in every U.S. state based on qualities like affordability, convenience, education and safety, many of the best places to live in America are suburbs. Here's a data visualization of Money's report, from cost information site Howmuch.net. Click on the image to enlarge.