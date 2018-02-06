VISIT CNBC.COM

Millennials are flocking to the suburbs—here are 20 of the most desirable ones in America

Home Ownership
The suburbs may not be as flashy as cities, but they have a lot to offer: affordable housing, good schools, employment and proximity to cool urban amenities.

Young people are catching on. According to real estate site Zillow, millennials have become the largest group of home-buyers, and almost half of them live in the suburbs.

"One big reason for the popularity of suburbs is cost," Zillow reports. "As urban cores have soared in popularity, so have the price tags on urban homes. To afford bigger homes, and to find the shared amenities they like such as community gyms and pools, many millennials are willing to live farther out."

And according to a 2018 report from Money, which highlighted the best place to live in every U.S. state based on qualities like affordability, convenience, education and safety, many of the best places to live in America are suburbs. Here's a data visualization of Money's report, from cost information site Howmuch.net. Click on the image to enlarge.

Below, CNBC Make It highlighted some of the top suburbs in America, based off of Money's list and including Money's key data points. The 20 suburbs below are listed in ascending order of median household income.

Farmington Hills, Michigan

Suburb of Detroit

Projected job growth: 5.36 percent
 Median household income: $71,154

St. Peters, Missouri

Suburb of St. Louis

Projected job growth: 10.24 percent
Median household income: $71,718

Vinings, Georgia

Suburb of Atlanta

Projected job growth: 7.18 percent
Median household income: $73,103

Schaumburg, Illinois

Suburb of Chicago

Projected job growth: 2.97 percent
Median household income: $73,824

North Arlington, New Jersey

Suburb of New York City

Projected job growth: 3.91 percent
Median household income: $73,885

New Berlin, Wisconsin

Suburb of Milwaukee

Projected job growth: 4.6 percent
Median household income: $74,983

Waltham, Massachusetts

Suburb of Boston

Projected job growth: 4.61 percent
Median household income: $75,106

Lenexa, Kansas

Suburb of Kansas City

Projected job growth: 5.47 percent
Median household income: $76,505

Papillion, Nebraska

Suburb of Omaha

Projected job growth: 7.27 percent
Median household income: $79,131

Franklin, Tennessee

Suburb of Nashville

Projected job growth: 12.33 percent
Median household income: $82,334

Fishers, Indiana

Suburb of Indianapolis

Projected job growth: 11.57 percent
Median household income: $87,043

Valley Stream, New York

Suburb of New York City

Projected job growth: 3.61 percent
Median household income: $88,693

Woodbury, Minnesota

Suburb of St. Paul

Projected job growth: 4.81 percent
Median household income: $99,657

Rockville, Maryland

Suburb of Washington, D.C.

Projected job growth: 5.75 percent
Median household income: $100,158

Allen, Texas

Suburb of Dallas

Projected job growth: 16.99 percent
Median household income: $104,524

Reston, Virginia

Suburb of Washington, D.C.

Projected job growth: 3.07 percent
Median household income: $112,722

Hockessin, Delaware

Suburb of Wilmington and Newark

Projected job growth: 4.25 percent
Median household income: $115,124

Lone Tree, Colorado

Suburb of Denver

Projected job growth: 7.89 percent
Median household income: $116,761

Lower Merion, Pennsylvania

Suburb of Philadelphia

Projected job growth: 4.53 percent
Median household income: $117,438

Mercer Island, Washington

Located between Seattle and Bellevue

Projected job growth: 7.64 percent
Median household income: $128,484

Paradise Valley, Arizona

Located between Phoenix and Scottsdale

Projected job growth: 9.08 percent
Median household income: $138,192

The biggest mistake millennials are making is not buying a home, says financial expert
