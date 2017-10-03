These are the top 2 reasons more millennials can’t buy homes

Millennials contributed $514 billion to the housing market over the past year and became the largest group of U.S. homebuyers, real estate site Zillow reports. Still, they lag behind where previous generations were at their age.

And it's not because they're lazy or unmotivated or self-indulgent. New data from Zillow show that young people's dreams of owning homes are blocked by two main factors: Affordability issues and other generations.

Zillow surveyed more than 13,000 U.S. residents aged 18 to 75 about how they search, pay for and maintain their homes, as well as their overall frustrations with the housing market. Here's what it found.