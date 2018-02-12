How you're perceived at work is crucial to your success. While you're not always going to please everyone, developing a bad reputation can hold you back from getting the job, pay raise or new project you've been eyeing.

According to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, a bad reputation is like a case of pneumonia. "Ignore the symptoms," she warns, "and let's just say you won't be ruling the world — let alone getting promoted — any time soon."

Accurately assessing how others see you can be a challenge. But Welch says if you find yourself feeling stuck at work, with no sign of new responsibilities or a future promotion, chances are your reputation might need a makeover.