Americans are spending $751 million on their pets for Valentine's Day

There's no doubt that people love their pets, but new Valentine's Day statistics show that man's best friend is getting a little more love today than in recent years.

Americans are expected to spend a near-record high of $751 million on Valentine's Day gifts for their pets this year — an average of $5.50 per person. That far exceeds last year's $593 million, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), which surveyed 7,277 consumers.

Shoppers will overall spend $19.6 billion on Valentine's Day gifts this year, more than last year's $18.2 billion and close to the 2016 record high of $19.7 billion, the NRF reports.