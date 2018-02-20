Suzy Welch: The surprising mistake that can kill your job interview

You may think that once you've prepared accurate, articulate responses to the questions you know you'll encounter in a job interview that you're ready for whatever a potential employer could throw at you.

But actually, it's only half the battle. According to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, there is one simple mistake that even the most well-prepared candidates make: They use an interview to answer questions instead of to have a conversation.

"When a company asks you for a formal sit-down, their goal is not just to evaluate your skills and experiences," she tells CNBC Make It. "It's also to evaluate how well you engage in conversation — smart, interesting, natural conversation."