Flynn, a Bichon Frise, was crowned Best In Show, the most prestigious title awarded at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on February 13. Flynn beat out six fellow group champions and more than 2,800 other canines for the title. To celebrate, he took home the Westminster Legend Trophy and a polished pewter gallery bowl, among other rewards.

Notably missing from the prize package: monetary compensation.

Winning the show isn't really lucrative. In fact, few dog shows offer monetary prizes. But many competitors still believe the events are worth it and that there's nothing that can beat the feeling of a win.

In dog showing, a successful night is "absolutely unforgettable and you have tears in your eyes," Glen VanDerHart, an owner who competed at Westminster with his Puli, Blu, tells CNBC Make It.