Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl puts every paycheck directly in the bank and drives a 'family car'

Foo Fighters front-man Dave Grohl got his start as one-third of the iconic grunge band Nirvana in the early 1990's. Since then, he's produced numerous albums and films and worked alongside some of the biggest names in music, including Paul McCartney and Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones.

Grohl has also earned his fair share of awards. Out of 39 nominations, he's taken home 15 Grammys. And on Sunday, he's up for one more. The Foo Fighters are nominated in the category of best rock performance for their song "Run."

It's safe to say Grohl's success is well-earned — but, though he enjoys the benefits of his lucrative career, he still watches his spending.

When asked what he does with all his cash during an interview with The Red Bulletin, Grohl said, "It goes straight into my bank account, where it turns all moldy and smelly."

Even when Nirvana hit it big and Grohl got his first credit card, he stayed frugal. His inaugural purchase on the card was a dinner at Hibachi chain Benihana.