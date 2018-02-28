Just over a year into Donald Trump's presidency, White House communications director Hope Hicks announced she plans to resign from the position in the coming weeks, NBC News confirmed Wednesday.

One of Trump's first campaign staffers and longest-serving aides, Hicks previously served as Trump's senior communications adviser. She had planned to step down for months, according to The New York Times, which first reported the news.

"Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years," President Donald Trump said in a statement. "She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future."

Eight months into Trump's presidency, Hicks took over the position from Anthony Scaramucci, who served 10 days as White House communications director before being fired on July 31, 2017. At the time, Hicks was named the administration's interim communications director.

At 29, the soon-to-be former Trump aide has an English degree from the Southern Methodist University and a relatively new career in politics.

Here are six things you may not know about Hicks.