Hope Hicks will resign as White House communications director

Longtime Trump aide and White House communications director Hope Hicks plans to resign in the coming weeks, NBC News confirmed Wednesday.

The news comes a day after Hicks, 29, spent hours testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Hicks told lawmakers she sometimes had to tell white lies in her job, but did not lie about matters related to the probe, according to The New York Times.

She considered stepping down for months, according to the Times, which first reported the news.

The communications director, who previously worked in public relations for Ivanka Trump's clothing brand, signed on early to President Donald Trump's small presidential campaign. She eventually rose to one of the top positions in the White House.