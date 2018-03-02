Self-made billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos reveal how they make tough decisions

"[One-way] decisions must be made methodically, carefully, slowly, with great deliberation and consultation," he writes. "If you walk through and don't like what you see on the other side, you can't get back to where you were before."

But like Branson, he notes that people have a tendency to use the "heavyweight" one-way decision process on two-way decisions, which is a mistake. When you use a "one-size-fits-all" decision making process, writes Bezos, it leads to "slowness, unthoughtful risk aversion, failure to experiment sufficiently and consequently diminished invention."

In his blog post, Branson writes that within an organization, it results in "slow processes, lengthy, laborious meetings, a loss of momentum and ultimately less progress."

In fact, selecting the correct decision-making approach is something Branson always tries to keep in mind. For example, when Virgin Atlantic was launched, he made a deal with Boeing to give back the plane if the airline didn't get off the ground within a year. "Thankfully, we never had to," he writes. "But if the things hadn't worked out, I could have walked back through the door."

Branson acknowledges that some decisions require careful thought over a period of time. But these are far and few between, he says. "The key is being able to spot which decisions are one-way and which are two-way doors," explains Branson. "Make decisions, learn and improve."

