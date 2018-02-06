Billionaire Richard Branson reveals who will one day take over his company when he steps down

With over 69,000 employees, 53 million customers worldwide and $23 billion in annual revenue, Virgin Group is a successful company created and led by serial entrepreneur Richard Branson. In a recent interview, he reveals who will take over when the time comes and he's ready to "move on."

On "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," Branson reveals that his two adult children, Holly and Sam, will eventually spearhead the company.

"One day when I decide to move on, they will be very capable of together being the two ambassadors for the Virgin Group," he says.

The billionaire speaks highly of his two children. Holly, 36, currently runs Virgin Unite, the philanthropic arm of the Virgin Group.