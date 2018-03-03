Self-made billionaire Richard Branson works hard but he plays even harder.
"Fun is one of the most important — and underrated — ingredients in any successful venture," the Virgin Group founder writes in "The Virgin Way: Everything I Know About Leadership."
He continues, "If you're not having fun, then it's probably time to call it quits and try something else."
The billionaire leads by example and can often be seen kitesurfing, lounging on a yacht or spending time at his home in Necker Island. He also instills this attitude in his Virgin company by providing unlimited vacation time to his employees.