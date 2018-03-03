"I've never really understood why so many people separate work and play – it's all living," he writes in a recent blog post. "We should be able to have fun at work and bring out the best in each other."

Branson also notes that having camaraderie among employees makes everyone feel like they're a team player and leads to higher achievement — a claim that many studies support. "Don't be afraid to smile and talk to each other, instead of about each other," adds the billionaire.

Branson, who Forbes estimates is worth $4.9 billion, isn't the only highly successful person to tout the benefits of being playful. Here are his top seven quotes from other high achievers who inspire him to have fun: