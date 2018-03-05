Why Tiffany Haddish has worn her $4,000 Oscars dress at least 3 times

If the dress Tiffany Haddish wore to present two awards alongside Maya Rudolph at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday looks familiar, that's because it is.

The actress first wore the white Alexander McQueen gown to the red carpet premiere of her hit movie "Girls Trip" in July. When she told her co-stars that she was planning to re-wear it to host "Saturday Night Live" in November, they tried to talk her out of making a "taboo" fashion move.

Haddish's response? "I don't give a dang about no taboo. I spent a lot of money on this dress! This dress cost way more than my mortgage," she said during her SNL monologue. "This a Alexander McQueen, okay? It's a $4,000 dress. I'm going to wear this dress multiple times."

Haddish even joked that she'd not only wear the dress to her own wedding but to anyone else's as well.

"I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I've Febreezed it," she said.

Haddish followed through on her promise to make the expensive garment count. Although some actresses borrow dresses from designers or have custom gowns made, Haddish chose to wear her own clothes to the Oscars. She wore a traditional Eritrean gown on the red carpet to honor her late father and then she changed into the Alexander McQueen to present with Rudolph.

Thanks to her commitment to amortizing, Haddish has gotten the cost of the dress down to at least $1,333 per wear.