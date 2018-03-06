Real-estate website RENTCafé analyzed the 2000 U.S. Census and the 2016 American Community Survey to find changes in key metrics of 11,000 U.S. ZIP codes and came up with a list of America's top 10 most gentrified areas. The winner: downtown Los Angeles. Runners up include trendy neighborhoods in DC, Fort Worth, Houston, Philadelphia and New York City.

To assess gentrification, researchers consider significant increases in median home value and median household income that long-time residents are forced to contend with, as well an influx of newcomers who hold either a bachelor's degree or some higher level of education.

"We ranked the ZIP codes on all three scales and created an average ranking to determine which areas experienced gentrification from 2000 to 2016," the researchers note. "Our study focused only on ZIP codes that had more than 2,000 occupied housing units in the year 2000 as well as in 2016." All dollar amounts were adjusted for inflation to the 2018 dollar value with the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index Inflation Calculator.

Of the top 20 ZIP codes deemed most gentrified, here are the top 10: