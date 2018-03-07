Here's how Google is celebrating International Women's Day this year

In honor of International Women's Day on March 8, Google is swapping out its usual rainbow-colored search page logo in order to celebrate the work of 12 female artists from around the world through interactive Doodles.
Each artist shared a personal story through a series of visual narratives that represent "a moment, person or event that has impacted their lives as women," according to a Google blog post, while also conveying universal themes of womanhood.
"We hope that the combined power of words and images help bring these stories to life in a way that invokes feelings of understanding, empathy and spirit of the day," wrote Lydia Nichols and Alyssa Winans, Google's project leads for International Women's Day, in the post.
Here are the 12 female artists Google is honoring as well as their artwork.
Title: "Aarthi the Amazing"
Based in: Colombo, Sri Lanka
Title: "Homeland"
Based in: Manchester, United Kingdom
Title: "Ages and Stages"
Based in: Osaka, Japan
Title: "Ntsoaki's Victory"
Based in: Johannesburg, South Africa
Title: "Inwards"
Based in: Bangkok, Thailand
Title: "Trust"
Based in: Nottingham, England
Title: "Nov 1989"
Based in: Leipzig, Germany
Title: "My Aunt Blossoms"
Based in: Mexico
Title: "The Box"
Based in: Zurich, Switzerland
Title: "Up on the Roof"
Based in: South India
Title: "Love"
Based in: Sao Paolo, Brazil
Title: "Minutes"
Based in: Texas, United States
All of the above works of art have been translated across more than 80 languages and shared on Google's search page in countries around the world.
