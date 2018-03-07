Here's how Google is celebrating International Women's Day this year

In honor of International Women's Day on March 8, Google is swapping out its usual rainbow-colored search page logo in order to celebrate the work of 12 female artists from around the world through interactive Doodles.

Each artist shared a personal story through a series of visual narratives that represent "a moment, person or event that has impacted their lives as women," according to a Google blog post, while also conveying universal themes of womanhood.

"We hope that the combined power of words and images help bring these stories to life in a way that invokes feelings of understanding, empathy and spirit of the day," wrote Lydia Nichols and Alyssa Winans, Google's project leads for International Women's Day, in the post.

Here are the 12 female artists Google is honoring as well as their artwork.