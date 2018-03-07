VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how Google is celebrating International Women's Day this year

Closing The Gap

In honor of International Women's Day on March 8, Google is swapping out its usual rainbow-colored search page logo in order to celebrate the work of 12 female artists from around the world through interactive Doodles.

Each artist shared a personal story through a series of visual narratives that represent "a moment, person or event that has impacted their lives as women," according to a Google blog post, while also conveying universal themes of womanhood.

"We hope that the combined power of words and images help bring these stories to life in a way that invokes feelings of understanding, empathy and spirit of the day," wrote Lydia Nichols and Alyssa Winans, Google's project leads for International Women's Day, in the post.

Here are the 12 female artists Google is honoring as well as their artwork.

1. Isuri

Title: "Aarthi the Amazing"
Based in: Colombo, Sri Lanka

2. Saffa Khan

Title: "Homeland"
Based in: Manchester, United Kingdom

3. Chihiro Takeuchi

Title: "Ages and Stages"
Based in: Osaka, Japan

4.  Karabo Poppy Moletsane

Title: "Ntsoaki's Victory"
Based in: Johannesburg, South Africa

5.  Tunalaya Dunn

Title: "Inwards"
Based in: Bangkok, Thailand

6.  Philippa Rice

Title: "Trust"
Based in: Nottingham, England

7.  Anna Haifisch

Title: "Nov 1989"
Based in: Leipzig, Germany

8.  Estelí Meza

Title: "My Aunt Blossoms"
Based in: Mexico

9.  Francesca Sanna

Title: "The Box"
Based in: Zurich, Switzerland

10.  Kaveri Gopalakrishnan

Title: "Up on the Roof"
Based in: South India

11.  Laerte

Title: "Love"
Based in: Sao Paolo, Brazil

12. Tillie Walden

Title: "Minutes"
Based in: Texas, United States

All of the above works of art have been translated across more than 80 languages and shared on Google's search page in countries around the world.

