When Robb saw the tweet, she knew the story sounded familiar. And, after looking up the Tumblr user who left the comment, she realized the writer was indeed her orthodontist. Robb shared the tweet, adding, "Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist's tumblr. This is a post about me? I'm going to kill myself."

Robb's tweet immediately went viral, too. It has been liked more than 451,000 times as of press time and retweeted more than 111,000 times. Robb even caught the attention of the man who started it all: Michael B. Jordan.

The movie star responded to Robb's tweet with an offer to pay to have her retainer fixed. "Since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers, let me know if I can replace them," he said.

Robb was beside herself to hear from Jordan, tweeting that it was "the best day of my life." In another tweet she added, "I'm so happy to say that this is the best thing that has ever happened to me! Wow!"

CNBC reached out to Robb to see if she'll accept Jordan's offer.

Robb isn't embarrassed that her awkward story has now been shared by thousands. "I think people who are like 'you exposed yourself' are hilarious because of course I did!" she told BuzzFeed News. "It's a funny story and I'm not embarrassed about it. If anything it speaks to how great of a movie 'Black Panther' is."

Don't miss: Why Tiffany Haddish has worn her $4,000 Oscars dress at least 3 times

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!