Billionaires Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio agree on what to do in a volatile market

Following the resignation of Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Trump, on Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 189 points after opening more than 300 points down. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined as well, though the Nasdaq rebounded. Experts continue to fret that a trade war might be imminent.

But for the average person, shifts in the market, even ones as dramatic as the ones we've seen this year, shouldn't be cause for panic. During times of volatility, seasoned investors Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio agree that it's best to stay calm and stick to the basics.

"Don't watch the market closely," Buffett told CNBC in 2016 amid wild market fluctuations. "If they're trying to buy and sell stocks, and worry when they go down a little bit … and think they should maybe sell them when they go up, they're not going to have very good results."