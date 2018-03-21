These are the best companies to work for in the UK, according to LinkedIn

Looking at the data from this year's top companies, LinkedIn's International Managing Editor Isabelle Roughol told CNBC that it was "telling" how popular a career in retail remains, despite a tough year for retailers generally.
"It's really telling in a year that's been so tough for retail, for the high street, that we're seeing these online retailers taking the top spot and seeing their talent brand tracking what's going on with the industry and economy. We're also seeing luxury retail doing much better than the high street," she told CNBC on Wednesday.
LinkedIn's top companies list was collected by looking at four core areas:
• Job demand: At what rate are people viewing and applying to job postings
• Engagement with the company: How many professionals are viewing a company's career page? How many new followers has the company attracted?
• Interest in its employees: How many non-employees are viewing and asking to connect with a company's employees?
• Retention: Are employees sticking around for at least a year?
LinkedIn noted that for the sake of fairness, it had removed itself and Microsoft — which bought the networking site for $26.2 billion in December 2016 — from the lists.
The global networking giant produces "Top Companies" lists for other major regions, including the U.S. and Asia, collecting the results from its global membership of 546 million users.