These are the best companies to work for in the UK, according to LinkedIn

From luxury goods makers to broadcasting and management consultancies, LinkedIn has released a list of the most sought-after companies to work for in the U.K.

Revealing its "Top Companies" for the U.K. in 2018, the professional networking site revealed the top 20 companies in the country, having analyzed data relating to job seeker reach, engagement, job interest, and worker retention.

LinkedIn collected the data from its 24 million U.K. members and produced lists for other countries using its 546 million members worldwide. Here are the top 10 companies to work for in the U.K.: