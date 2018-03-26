Barbara Corcoran worked 22 jobs before age 23—here's the one she learned most from

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran was born and raised in the factory town of Edgewater, New Jersey, where she and her nine siblings all shared a room in her parents' two-bedroom flat. To make ends meet, "we all had to contribute," the self-made millionaire, who made her fortune in real estate, tells journalist Farnoosh Torabi for CNBC Make It. "We all had to hustle."

By age 23, Corcoran had already worked 22 jobs. And she got more out of one particular job than the rest: waiting tables.

"You learn more in waitressing than you can in any other job, and I had every kind of menial job you can imagine," Corcoran says. "What's great about being a waitress is you have your own territory. It's your responsibility. It's your table. It's your counter. The sugar's got to be filled. The ketchup's got to be topped off."

Being a server is "the best way to learn about sales," she says.