These 10 cities have the best credit scores in the US

When it comes to having good credit, some cities outshine others, according to financial website WalletHub, which compared the median credit scores of residents in 2,572 U.S. cities of all sizes to determine where residents have the best — and the worst — credit ratings.

An "excellent" credit score ranges from 750 to 850, according to the two major scoring systems FICO and VantageScore, which rate credit on a scale of 300 to 850. A score from 700 to 749 is considered "good"; a score from 650 to 700 is "fair"; and a score from 300 to 649 is "bad."

The average U.S. adult has a "fair" score of 675, according to Experian's 2017 State of Credit report. But WalletHub, which pulled data from TransUnion, found that residents of the following 10 cities enjoyed a median score in the 99th percentile: