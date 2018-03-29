Bill Gates and his daughter ‘loved’ this mystery romance novel—and he advises that you read it too

Bill Gates is an avid reader and it appears that his youngest daughter Phoebe is as well.

In a recent blog post, the billionaire reveals that his latest literary favorite is a romance mystery novel. He reveals that his wife and daughter are actually mega-fans of both the book and the author John Green.

Titled "Turtles All the Way Down," Green's novel follows the story of Aza Holmes, a high school student in Indianapolis. Holmes and her best friend embark on a quest to find a missing billionaire in hopes of receiving a $100,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

However, the protagonist must plow through her mental disorders (obsessive-compulsive disorder and severe anxiety), which make the mission extremely difficult and are a major obstacle in her social life.

Readers may find the "claustrophobic" description of her "mental swirl" difficult to read, writes Gates, but the author does a stellar job of showing what it's like to live with OCD, a condition from which his daughter suffers.

Romance also makes an appearance in the book — when Holmes falls head over heels for the son of the missing billionaire. And although the plot centers around a fellow billionaire, Gates hopes that he's nothing like him, referring to the missing character as "morally bankrupt."

However, Gates thinks that his kids can relate to some of the billionaire's experiences, noting that the character wants to give all of his money away to his pet lizard.