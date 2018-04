Inside Emerald Bay, a gated community in Laguna Beach, California, billionaires and CEOs come to kick back and take a break.

"This is where CEOs wear their board shorts to come and relax and not be bothered," Gina Blancarte of The Agency, tells CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

In fact, legendary investor Warren Buffett even has a beach house in the area, which was recently listed for $11 million.