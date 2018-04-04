How Bethenny Frankel got a better contract than her 'Real Housewives of New York City' co-stars

Bethenny Frankel, star of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York City," knows a thing or two about getting what she wants. She's been a guest investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," negotiating equity deals with a number of budding brands, and often bargains when flipping multi-million dollar estates on her Bravo show "Bethenny & Fredrik."

The self-made star even negotiated her way to a standout contract for season one of "Housewives," which aired in 2008.

"I'm a good negotiator," Frankel tells CNBC Make It.

"In the first season of 'Housewives,' I made $7,250 for the entire season, but was the only person to put in my contract [that] anything I ever do, I own.

"And that ended up being a pretty good thing when it came to Skinnygirl," she adds.

The contract Frankel was initially presented with included a clause stating that Bravo would receive a percentage of any business Frankel promoted on the show, reported The New Yorker. The reality star would not sign it.

It was a smart and lucrative move. Frankel used her starring role in "Housewives" to plug her burgeoning Skinnygirl brand.