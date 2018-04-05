If Barbara Corcoran lost her millions and had to start over, here's what she would do

After all, it's the one job, out of the 22 she worked before age 23, that most prepared her to build a successful company.

"You learn more in waitressing than you can in any other job, and I had every kind of menial job you can imagine," Corcoran tells Torabi. "What's great about being a waitress is you have your own territory. It's your responsibility. It's your table. It's your counter. The sugar's got to be filled. The ketchup's got to be topped off."

Being a server is "the best way to learn about sales," she says. "It's your charm, it's the ability to have a conversation and get the coffee right away so they don't have to ask for it. It's knowing what they ordered last time." That kind of attention to detail "wins people over."

If she had to start from the bottom again, it wouldn't affect her happiness, she adds: "I was happy before I made any money and I guess I'll be happy again."

Video by Beatriz Bajuelos Castillo