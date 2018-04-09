Tammy Duckworth just became the first US Senator to give birth while in office

Ten members of Congress have given birth while in office — including Duckworth, who won Illinois' 8th Congressional District seat in November of 2012 and gave birth to her first child, Abigail O'kalani Bowlsbey, in 2014 while serving in Congress.

Duckworth and her husband Bryan Bowlsbey named their new daughter after Bowlsbey's great aunt, who was an Army Officer and a nurse during World War II.

"We're also so grateful for the love and support of our friends and family, as well as our wonderful medical teams for everything they've done to help us in our decades-long journey to complete our family," said Duckworth on twitter.

Duckworth is one of a record 23 women currently serving in the Senate and is among a new wave of politicians emphasizing their roles as mothers rather than downplaying what was once criticized as a potential distraction.