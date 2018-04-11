HQ Trivia announced on Monday that Johnson will take over hosting duties for Wednesday's afternoon edition of the game show, which will start at 3:45 p.m. ET and will feature a $300,000 jackpot that will be spit among the game's winners. (The number of winners vary for each game, with a dozen splitting last month's $250,000 prize.)

Wednesday's $300,000 prize comes as part of a sponsored partnership between HQ and Warner Bros., with Johnson promoting his latest film with the movie studio, the action movie "Rampage," which is based on a 1980s arcade game and officially opens in theaters on Friday. "Ready Player One," the sci-fi film directed by Steven Spielberg that hits theaters March 29. The deal with Warner Bros. is funding HQ's largest-ever jackpot, just as it did with the $250,000 game last month that promoted the studio's sci-fi movie "Ready Player One."

The sponsorship deal with Warner Bros. is worth $3 million, according to AdAge, and it includes the promotion of three separate films being released by the studio.

Johnson, who will be joined by regular HQ host Scott Rogowsky during Wednesday afternoon's game, tweeted on Tuesday about the excitement in his inner circle over his HQ hosting gig. "I've never been texted more about something than me giving away $300,000 this Wednesday," Johnson joked on Twitter.

Also in March, HQ partnered with Nike for another sponsored edition of the live trivia show that saw four winners split a $100,000 prize while also walking away with free pairs of limited edition HQ-themed Nike Air Max 270 sneakers.

It remains to be seen how HQ's fans will react to changes like the promotionally themed questions, especially considering the faddish nature of popular gaming apps along with the fact that HQ has already courted controversy. The app angered part of its user base recently by raising money from controversial tech billionaire Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, sparking the spread of the hashtag "#DeleteHQ" on Twitter in February.

But the move is a clear step into the mainstream for HQ, which launched in August 2017 and quickly built a massive following, with its daily players growing from the hundreds of thousands last fall to reach a then all-time high of over 2 million for an edition of HQ Trivia that streamed live the night of the Academy Awards on March 4. Last month's show where HQ gave away $250,000 attracted a whopping 2.38 million viewers, setting a new record for the app.