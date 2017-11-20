Vine's creators want you to win free money with their new trivia app

A new trivia app from the creators of Vine aims to give you free money, as long as you know your stuff.

HQ Trivia is a live trivia game that streams at 9PM every day, and 3PM on weekdays. Each show features 12 questions you must answer correctly to win the cash prize. You have 10 seconds to answer each question. Get one wrong, and you're out of the game. The prize is then split between all winners.

"We wanted to make it interactive," said HQ Trivia co-creator Rus Yusupov. "We wanted to make it more social. It's not like TV we're you're hoping for those moments. You're along for the ride."

It may sound like an easy way to win money, but the questions are designed to be difficult. The company has a team of writers, researchers and fact-checkers coming up with the prompts. Currently the top winner of all time has won just $560.

"It's a game of skill," Yusupov said. "You have to know your stuff on HQ. It pays to be right."