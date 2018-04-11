Saints quarterback Drew Brees lost $9 million to what he calls 'a scam'—now he's suing

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife Brittany claim they were scammed out of $9 million over a six year period by a San Diego jeweler, reports CBS sports.

The couple say they made the claim after they had their jewelry collection appraised and were told its value was $9 million less than the $15 million that Vahid Moradi of CJ Charles Jewelers sold it to them for, according to a lawsuit they declared last week originally pulled by The Times-Picayune.

"From 2010 to 2016, Moradi advised [my wife and I] to allocate funds into an alternative asset class of investment grade diamonds and told us that he would use his connections and expertise to acquire them on our behalf at or below market value," Brees said in a statement to TMZ. "In an effort to diversify our investment portfolio, we trusted Moradi and invested. Moradi assured us he was being compensated by the sellers for any investment-grade diamonds he acquired on our behalf.

"In the end, it was all a scam," he said.