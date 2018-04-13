There are many ways to define what being a leader is, but for one recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize it is someone who journeys with his or her people — and who takes a stand when others won't.

"Leaders are the ones who will stand up and speak when no-one else is willing to speak up," Leymah Gbowee, activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, told an audience Thursday.

"People who will take a step back and say, 'Though I'm sleeping in a comfortable bed, but I'm not comfortable until someone else out there is comfortable.' And for me, that is what I see leadership to be."

Speaking at the Women in the World summit in New York City, Gbowee told attendees that a leader wasn't someone who is negative, or bullies people into submission or is divisive.