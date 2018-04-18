Risk taking is never easy, especially when it comes to managing your career. For businesswoman Mindy Grossman however, she took a key risk earlier on in her life and now heads up one of the world's leading weight management service providers.

"I left when I had no money — I left a job with no other job when I had a small child," Mindy Grossman, CEO and President of Weight Watchers, said during a Women in the World panel last week in New York.

"I came home and I said 'I'm leaving the next day because the values of this company does not align with who I am. And even though I am doing well, if I sit here and watch this, then I am contributing to this'."

The group Grossman revealed that she had left was Warnaco, a U.S. clothing group which was acquired by PVH in 2013. During her time at the company, Grossman held the position of senior vice president of menswear.