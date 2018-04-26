The Boston Beer Company founder nearly did lose everything, he tells CNBC Make It. About 10 years ago, after discovering a defect in its bottles, the company had to recall 25 million bottles of beer.
His dad asked him, "What do you think can happen here?" Koch recalls. "And I said, 'Well, we could lose everything. This could be the end.' And my dad said, 'Don't worry. It's been a great ride and I'm proud of you.' And I thought, perfect, I'm going into it with that attitude. If I lose everything, it's OK. It's been a great ride. You did some amazing things. What's next?"
As for the next project, he has no idea what it would be. "The first thing I would do is take a month off," says Koch. "Take a deep breath, take a month off and think about it."
