Self-made billionaire Jim Koch: These are the 2 most important things you can teach your kids

When Jim Koch quit a high-paying consulting job to launch The Boston Beer Company from his kitchen, his dad told him it was "about the dumbest f--ing idea he'd ever heard." Koch, who went on to turn a family recipe into a $2 billion craft beer empire, learned that sometimes it's better to listen to your gut than to your dad.
That said, he still believes that the two most important things you can teach your kids are values that his parents instilled in him when he was younger. Koch tells CNBC Make It: "When I think about, what did I get from my parents that I really valued — it was a love of education and learning, and a work ethic.
"If you can give those two things to a kid, you've given them something priceless."