Self-made billionaire Jim Koch: These are the 2 most important things you can teach your kids

The 69-year-old entrepreneur, who today supports small businesses through his program "Brewing the American Dream," has four kids, two from each of his marriages. His two oldest kids "grew up when I didn't have much," says Koch, who lost $2 million in the early days of The Boston Beer Company. "They were in their teens and their bedroom was not big enough for two beds. It was only big enough for a bunk-bed and a dresser and that was it."

His two youngest grew up after his business took off. In fact, it was his youngest daughter who first broke the news to him that he'd become a billionaire. "She was scooping ice cream for $7 an hour," Koch tells CNBC Make It. "One of the other girls asked her: 'Oh my gosh, I read in the newspaper that your dad's a billionaire. Why are you scooping ice cream for $7 an hour?' And she just looked at the girl and said, 'Because I need the money!'"

"I'm very proud of her," continues Koch, who says the best way to teach work ethic is to lead by example. "They saw me working really hard and enjoying it. So they learned from that that work can be fulfilling and good and it's not something that you have to view as negative. You can get a great deal of satisfaction out of working hard."