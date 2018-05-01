3 interview questions Facebook recruiters like to ask—and one they avoid

Facebook consistently tops the list of best places to work, so it comes as no surprise that the company receives thousands of applications a day.

In order to whittle down the number of applicants, and ultimately hire the right candidate, recruiters use "structured interviews," where they ask the same questions to all the interviewees vying for a role, says Facebook's recruiting director Liz Wamai.

This interview style is effective, she explains, because recruiters are better able to assess and compare answers based on the same standard set of questions.

In a panel for Glassdoor, which also featured Salesforce and Kaiser Permanente HR leaders, Wamai reveals Facebook's top three interview questions.

The first question the Facebook recruiter likes to ask is, "What do you do on your best day at work?"

"To me, that speaks to what are their strengths [and] what do they like to do," says Wamai.

Another question Facebook favors is, "When is it you have lost track of time in the best possible way?"

The applicant's response shows the HR manager how the person enjoys spending their time and the type of work that makes their day "fly by," explains Wamai. "Those are the times that you really get to what motivates somebody."

The response also reveals what makes a candidate "really get engaged and get really involved that they don't realize what time it is," she says.