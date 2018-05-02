This 56-year-old quit his 6-figure job in real estate to become a travel photographer

Career-hopping may be a millennial's game. But for 56-year-old Richard Silver, it's never too late to quit your job in pursuit of happiness and fulfillment.

Silver was making six figures as a real estate broker for the Corcoran Group in New York City in 2011 when he decided to quit and follow his passion as a travel photographer full-time. While many people his age might have been saving for retirement, Silver entered his 50s by selling his Manhattan apartment, storing his belongings with friends and seeing the world. He's visited 72 countries since then (favorites include Myanmar, Bolivia, Russia, Spain and Thailand).

"I know I'm an anomaly. There's not many people changing careers at this age," Silver tells CNBC Make It. "I'm young at heart and spirit…. My energy level is that of a teenager."