How billionaire Ray Dalio helped launch McDonald’s Chicken McNugget

Billionaire Ray Dalio is best known as the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world, which manages over $160 billion in assets. But Dalio also has a lesser-known claim to fame: He helped facilitate McDonald's now-iconic chicken McNuggets.

Dalio recently shared the story of how he helped launch the McNugget with Stephen J. Dubner on an episode of the Freakonomics Radio podcast. Here's how it happened.

After graduating from Harvard Business School with an expertise in trading commodities in 1973, he worked on Wall Street for a few years before launching Bridgewater out of his apartment in 1975.

In his early days, Dalio had two clients, he tells Dubner: McDonald's and a chicken producer. McDonald's wanted to add a chicken nugget to their menu but feared that the price of poultry would skyrocket.

"There was a lot of volatility in the chicken market at that time and they were worried that if they set a menu price and the price of chicken then went through the roof that they would get squeezed or they'd have to raise the prices and it would be unstable," Dalio says.