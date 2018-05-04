Since 2012, attendees of Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting have taken part in a fun tradition: a newspaper-tossing contest that pits them against billionaire Warren Buffett himself.

Due to logistical issues, there was no newspaper toss this year. However, in years past, challengers were called upon to throw a rolled-up newspaper 35 feet from the starting line, to the porch of a modular home set-up inside the convention center.

Anyone who got their paper closer to the door than Buffett wins a Dairy Queen Dilly Bar. Even Buffett's friend and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has participated in past years.

Insiders know the game is a callback to one of Buffett's earliest jobs, delivering newspapers door-to-door for The Washington Post.