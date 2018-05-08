The 3 most common financial mistakes young people make, according to the founder of NerdWallet

Nobody's perfect when it comes to making financial decisions. Even billionaires like Warren Buffet make investment mistakes, so it's understandable when young people get off on the wrong foot.

Tim Chen, co-founder and CEO of the personal finance website NerdWallet, tells CNBC Make It that there are a handful of common financial mistakes he sees young people make all of the time.

"There's a few that drive me nuts," Chen, 35, says of the three most typical mistakes, though he's quick to add that they are nothing to be ashamed of, especially if you're not a financial professional.

"The commonality is usually that a normal human being wouldn't even know to ask these questions or think about these things."