It's not just a New York problem: 1 in 5 millennial parents report spending 50 percent to 59 percent of income on housing, according to a 2016 report from the National Endowment for Financial Education and Parents magazine. For another 8 percent, housing eats up 60 percent to 74 percent of income.

To put that figure in perspective, experts suggest you aim to spend no more than 30 percent of income on housing. In an expensive area, a cap of 40 percent may be more realistic, said Ted Beck, chief executive of NEFE.

Part of the problem: Swiftly rising rents, and fewer available apartments. A new Zillow analysis found that the median rent nationwide is now $1,445, up 2.8 percent from last year. Over the same period, rental inventory declined 10.3 percent. (See chart below for some of the cities where rents are booming.)