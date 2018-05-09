Here’s how much you need to save each month to be a millionaire in 10 years

Becoming a millionaire isn't the challenge it once was. In fact, you may already be on track to reach seven figures by age 67.

But what if you want to speed up the process and reach that milestone in the next 10 years? It could be possible, if you're willing to work for it — and put away more each month than many Americans have in a financial account, total.

Using CNN Money's millionaire calculator, CNBC Make It found how much you'd have to save each month to become a millionaire by 2028.

Assuming that you're starting with no savings and earning a six percent annual rate of return, you'd have to invest $6,000 a month to become a millionaire by July 2028.

If you already have $10,000 saved up, it won't make much difference. You'll still need to put away $6,000 a month, but you'll reach millionaire status by May of that year.

Even a full $50,000 in savings doesn't change things too much: You'd still have to put away $5,500 per month until June 2028 to become a millionaire.

Try out the calculator yourself here.

These differences speak to the power of compound interest, the process by which any interest earned accrues interest on itself, and a little money invested now can amount to a lot of money later. Letting your money compound for 10 years won't create the same returns as letting it sit for 30 or 40.