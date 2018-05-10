Kevin O'Leary paid $2,800 for this denim jacket because of a lesson he learned from his savvy mom

It's a strategy.

"I looked at my closet one day, full of crap I don't wear," O'Leary tells CNBC Make It. "Piles of clothes, and suits and sweaters and shirts."

Instead of accumulating extraneous pieces of clothing he didn't love to wear, O'Leary decided to stick to 20 black suits, paired with 20 black ties and 20 white shirts.

"All my suits and shirts are hand made by tailors, I don't buy off the rack," O'Leary says.

"I invest in looking great all the time, and the way I do it is [paying for] great clothing, great shoes and a haircut every 10 days," he explains.

But there is one piece of clothing for which O'Leary was willing to break out of his pattern and spend a pretty penny on: a denim jacket from Yves Saint Laurent, which he tracked down and bought from an acquaintance for $2,800, he says.