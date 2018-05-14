VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Why it's not a good idea to tell people you’re so tired

Rob Foldy | Getty Images
We're tired of hearing people tell us how tired they are.

No matter the industry or profession, when you ask people how they're doing, many respond with "I'm tired." Of course, sleepiness is a chronic problem: some 76 percent of employees report feeling fatigued during much of the week, 30 percent were dissatisfied with how little they were sleeping, and 56 million Americans have suffered insomnia.

Exhaustion is a plague on the workforce. And so is talking about it: "I'm tired" is a common refrain in offices around the world. Just like you shouldn't tell others that you're so busy, it's not a good idea to tell people you're so tired.

It shuts down the conversation

When you tell someone that you're feeling beat, you're also sending the message that you're not fully present, prepared, or alert. Why should your colleague or friend give you their attention, when you're not providing yours? You might as well say that you'd prefer to be taking a nap or looking for a couch than talking with them.

When you harp on about your tiredness, few if any will ask you follow up questions, and you will miss an opportunity to deepen and further a relationship.

You might sound bored or lazy

Tired people don't come across as excited or motivated. By saying you're tired, you might be telling your colleagues and friends that you are uninspired and unchallenged at work. If you found your job energizing, you would be singing a different tune.

Furthermore, if you are always talking about how tired you are, people could start to think you are lazy. They won't want to give you additional assignments because they don't believe you are driven or enthusiastic. People want to be around folks with good and infectious energy.

It shows you're not working smart

Your savvy and shrewd colleagues are the ones who have achieved a balance between their professional and personal lives.

They have found time to exercise every day, which gives them more energy at work. They may have a healthier diet or maybe they've cut down on after-work socializing. They understand the importance of a good night of sleep, and how it can be an investment in their jobs.

The smart and successful workers have figured out how to thrive in demanding careers, while not feeling tired — and not blathering about it.

Chopra is the author of The Healing Self with Rudolph E. Tanzi, the founder of The Chopra Foundation, co-founder of Jiyo and The Chopra Center for Wellbeing. Sehgal is a New York Times bestselling author, former vice president at JPMorgan Chase, multi-Grammy Award winner, and U.S. Navy veteran. Chopra and Sehgal created Home: Where Everyone Is Welcome, inspired by American immigrants.

