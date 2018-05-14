Why it's not a good idea to tell people you’re so tired

We're tired of hearing people tell us how tired they are.

No matter the industry or profession, when you ask people how they're doing, many respond with "I'm tired." Of course, sleepiness is a chronic problem: some 76 percent of employees report feeling fatigued during much of the week, 30 percent were dissatisfied with how little they were sleeping, and 56 million Americans have suffered insomnia.



Exhaustion is a plague on the workforce. And so is talking about it: "I'm tired" is a common refrain in offices around the world. Just like you shouldn't tell others that you're so busy, it's not a good idea to tell people you're so tired.