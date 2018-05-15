The best — and worst — airports for on-time summer travel

Travel delays have the ability to derail even the most perfectly planned vacation, and a new study reveals the best and worst airports for on-time summer flights.

Financial website MagnifyMoney analyzed airport arrival data from the Department of Transportation for the 50 busiest U.S. airports between 2008 and 2017.

It found that, despite blizzards and worrisome weather, slightly over half (52 percent) of airports have more summer than winter travel delays. Huge hubs with more summer delays include airports in New York, Texas and Florida.

And one month is especially treacherous: 76 percent of the airports analyzed had the most summer delays in June. (Using 2017 flight data, Expedia found that June is also a more expensive summer month for airfare, with the average ticket costing roughly $100 more than in August, the cheapest summer month for airfare.)

The MagnifyMoney study also revealed that delays are increasingly common, with 54 percent of airports logging worse summer arrival rates in 2017 than in 2016.

So, how does your local airport stack up?

Newark Liberty International airport in Newark, New Jersey, is the worst airport for on-time summer travel, with only 67 percent of those arrivals clocking in on time, based on a 10-year average from 2008 to 2017. New York City's LaGuardia Airport comes in second, followed by San Francisco International Airport.

As for best on-time arrival rates, Honolulu, Hawaii, claimed the top spot, with 86.7 percent of airport arrivals being on-time in the summer, based on a 10-year average between 2008 and 2017. Salt Lake City, Utah, ranks second and Orange County, California, rounds out the top three.

The top 10 worst airports for on-time summer travel, according to MagnifyMoney:

1. Newark, New Jersey: Newark Liberty International Airport (67 percent on-time)

2. New York , New York: LaGuardia Airport (68 percent on-time)

3. San Francisco, California: San Francisco International Airport (69.2 percent on-time)

4. New York, New York: John F. Kennedy International Airport (70.5 percent on-time)

5. Boston, Massachusetts: Logan International Airport (72.5 percent on-time)

6. Chicago, Illinois: O'Hare International Airport (73.3 percent on-time)

7. Miami, Florida: Miami International Airport (74.4 percent on-time)

8. Washington, D.C.: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (74.4 percent on-time)

9. Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina: Raleigh-Durham International Airport (74.6 percent on-time)

10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Philadelphia International Airport (74.6 percent on-time)

The top 10 best airports for on-time summer travel, according to MagnifyMoney:

1. Honolulu, Hawaii: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (86.7 percent on-time)

2. Salt Lake City, Utah: Salt Lake City International Airport (86 percent on-time)

3. Orange County, California: John Wayne Airport (82.3 percent on-time)

4. Phoenix, Arizona: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (81.9 percent on-time)

5. Seattle, Washington: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (81.5 percent on-time)

6. Portland, Oregon: Portland International Airport (81.4 percent on-time)

7. Minneapolis, Minnesota: Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (81.1 percent on-time)

8. San Jose, California: Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (80.5 percent on-time)

9. Detroit, Michigan: Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (80.3 percent on-time)

10. Las Vegas, Nevada: McCarran International Airport (79.6 percent on-time)

