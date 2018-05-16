The surprising wedding industry side hustle that helped Meghan Markle pay the bills

In 2013 the actress told Esquire that she used her calligraphy skills to write singer Robin Thicke and actress Paula Patton's wedding invites. She also used her skills to freelance for luxury brands.

"I used to do it for Dolce & Gabbana's celebrity correspondence over the holidays," she said. "I would sit there with a little white tube sock on my hand so no hand oils got on the card, trying to pay my bills while auditioning. I'm glad that in the land of no one seeming to appreciate a handwritten note anymore that I can try to keep that alive."

As a soon-to-be resident of Kensington Palace, Markle no longer has to worry about using her calligraphy skills to make ends meet. And moving forward, she'll be putting her acting career on hold — perhaps permanently.

"I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It's a new chapter," she said during a BBC News interview alongside Prince Harry in 2017. "Now it's time to work as a team with you."

Prince Harry tells BBC that he proposed to Markle last November while the couple was roasting chicken.

"It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet, and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee," Markle said.

The two met for the first time in London in July 2016 through a mutual friend. They were spotted for the first time together in September 2016 at the Invictus Games with Markle's mother, reports Time. In a Vanity Fair cover story last October, Markle confirmed her relationship with Prince Harry saying, "We're in love."

This an updated version of a post that appeared previously.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss:

Here's how much the royal wedding is expected to cost

Meet Meghan Markle, the next member of the royal family

Meghan Markle's wedding dress reportedly costs 3 times the average American's salary