Facebook employees all share this one trait

When asked what the average Facebook employee is like, Janelle Gale, Facebook's vice president of human resources laughs. "We don't have an average Facebook employee," she says.

"Our recruiting practices are really broad," says Gale. "We use a lot of different channels to find people because we're trying to find talent no matter where they come from or what they've been doing." And yet, there is one characteristic that all Facebook employees share.

"The type of people we attract are really focused on solving big problems," says Gale. "The thing that we look for the most is hiring people who are oriented to moving beyond the status quo and figuring out how to make things better."