In the U.S., you have to get up pretty early to watch the royal wedding on Saturday, with coverage starting at 5 a.m. ET. Still, more Americans plan to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot at Windsor Castle than those who say they watched Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials, according to a new survey from SurveyMonkey Audience and Vanity Fair.

Royal fever is running rampant in the U.S., reveals the survey of 1,001 adults ages 18 and up.

Nearly half (49 percent) of survey respondents said they plan to watch the royal wedding, with a third of all respondents claiming they are more likely to watch because Markle is an American. In contrast, only 39 percent of survey respondents said they watched Prince William and Kate's big day in 2011.

Since the announcement of their engagement, Markle — an American actress who's had gigs from being a model on NBC's "Deal or No Deal" game show to starring in USA Network show "Suits" — has been hailed as relatable, possibly due to her calligraphy side hustle, or her family drama (though 81 percent of survey respondents said the media attention on Markle has been mostly positive).

But despite their interest in Markle, survey respondents are more excited to see Prince William and Kate's little ones. When asked, "Who are you interested in seeing at the royal wedding?" the most popular answer was Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They beat out the bride herself (she ranked second), as well as Queen Elizabeth.