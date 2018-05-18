VISIT CNBC.COM

More billionaires went to Harvard than to Stanford, MIT and Yale combined

Colleges where students go on to earn the most money
We've all heard about college dropouts who became billionaires. Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Michael Dell all left college without a diploma only to succeed wildly. But the majority of the world's wealthiest people have a bachelor's degree.

And, according to The Wealth-X Billionaire Census 2018, they tend to have graduated from the most prestigious universities.

"The social elitism, prestige and fast-track career progression often associated with a private Ivy League education undoubtedly provides a springboard towards wealth creation and for some high achievers to attain billionaire status: Five of the top seven-ranked billionaire universities are Ivy League schools," Wealth-X reports.

Leading the way is Harvard, the alma mater of 188 billionaires in 2017. Harvard grads — those who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree — represent 6.8 percent of the global billionaire population. In fact, more billionaires attended the school than attended Stanford, MIT and Yale combined.

While No. 2 ranked Stanford has less than half the number of billionaire grads than Harvard, "the average net worth of Stanford's billionaire population is the highest," Wealth-X reports, adding that its high ranking "owes much to its location in the heart of Silicon Valley and its close integration with the global tech giants."

This is what college graduates need to hear
It's worth noting that many students attending elite schools like these start out rich. For example, 15 percent of students who attend Harvard come from the top 1 percent and 17 percent of students who go to Stanford do.

Read on to see the world's other top "billionaire universities," which all happen to be in America.

10. University of California, Berkeley

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 25

9. University of Michigan

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 26

8. University of Chicago (TIE)

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 29

8. University of Southern California (TIE)

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 29

7. Yale University

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 31

6. Cornell University

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 35

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 38

4. Columbia University

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 53

3. University of Pennsylvania

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 64

2. Stanford University

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 74

1. Harvard University

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 188

