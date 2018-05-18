More billionaires went to Harvard than to Stanford, MIT and Yale combined

We've all heard about college dropouts who became billionaires. Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Michael Dell all left college without a diploma only to succeed wildly. But the majority of the world's wealthiest people have a bachelor's degree.

And, according to The Wealth-X Billionaire Census 2018, they tend to have graduated from the most prestigious universities.

"The social elitism, prestige and fast-track career progression often associated with a private Ivy League education undoubtedly provides a springboard towards wealth creation and for some high achievers to attain billionaire status: Five of the top seven-ranked billionaire universities are Ivy League schools," Wealth-X reports.

Leading the way is Harvard, the alma mater of 188 billionaires in 2017. Harvard grads — those who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree — represent 6.8 percent of the global billionaire population. In fact, more billionaires attended the school than attended Stanford, MIT and Yale combined.

While No. 2 ranked Stanford has less than half the number of billionaire grads than Harvard, "the average net worth of Stanford's billionaire population is the highest," Wealth-X reports, adding that its high ranking "owes much to its location in the heart of Silicon Valley and its close integration with the global tech giants."